Ujjain: Self-defence camp opens at Madhav College

Colonel Gyanprakash Chowdhary delivers inaugural address at the self- defence camp of NCC students in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-day self-defence camp organised by the students for the students by IQAC of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College under the aegis of department of higher education, World Bank Project, Sensitisation Programme was inaugurated on Monday.

The chief guest of the programme, Colonel Gyanprakash Chowdhary, commanding officer, 10 MP Battalion NCC, Ujjain, in his address on the special lecture “Right to Self Defence”, said that every girl child should be dependent for her self-defence and the need for such training camps play an important role. Principal Dr JL Barmaiya, who presided over the programme, said that in this type of training camp, along with the students, it is necessary to train the girl students so that in future all of them can teach their friends, family and neighbours about the methods of self-defence.

Subedar Dalbara Singh and Havildar Nirmal Singh of the battalion also provided guidance to the students. The training camp began under the leadership of IQAC of the college and Captain Dr Mohan Nimole, Dr Mamta Panwar and Dr GL Khagode. Training to the students will be given by Jyoti Bairagi, Kanchan Kushwaha (black belt).