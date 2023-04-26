Ujjain: Seers demand installation of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue in city

A programme to mark the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Jayanti in progress in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Seers here have demanded the state government to install a statue of Adi Shankaracharya in the city. Ujjain is the best among the ancient seven puris of the country, it is the city of Mahakumbh and therefore, on the lines of Omkareshwar, the State government should prepare a plan for the installation of a memorial and statue of Adya Jagatguru Shankaracharya in Ujjain and establish it as a big memorial at the Simhastha Kshetra Shankaracharya intersection, said

Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shanti Swaroopanand Giri. he was speaking at a gathering of saints and people during Shankaracharya Jayanti programme at the Char Dham Mandir here on Tuesday. It was decided to send a proposal regarding the same to the government on the day itself.

Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri and Daduram Ashram’s Gyan Das Maharaj, Gadipati Mahant of Aavahan Akhara, president of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, patron Pandit Jiyalal Sharma, priest of Shankaracharya pilgrimage tradition Pt Narayan Upadhyay Dharmadhikari and Pt Rajesh Vyas were also present on the occasion.