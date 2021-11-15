Ujjain: School, hospital admin told to ensure cleanliness & fire safety on premises

UJJAIN: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta chaired a meeting of school management and hospital administration to discuss cleanliness and safety on their premises. The meeting was held at Simhastha Mela office on Monday.

The school and hospital management first apprised the commissioner of the activities being carried out on their complexes in connection with cleanliness and public health. The commissioner asked them to comply with all guidelines issued under Swachh Bharat mission and make necessary arrangements for waste management. Proper cleaning of toilets and campus area is mandatory, said the official. He also advised them to reduce the use of plastic and polythene in their institutions.

Concerning public safety, it is mandatory for the school or hospital buildings higher than 9 meters and constructed in a minimum of 500 square meters, to apply for the fire NOC certificate. They have been asked to procure the certificate at earliest. Gupta directed them to ensure that all their employees were completely vaccinated.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Buzz across city as wedding season begins with Dev Diwali

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:29 PM IST