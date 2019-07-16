Ujjain: School girl abducted, raped

Ujjain: Some miscreants abducted 18 year old girl from village Seharai under Gwalior division, while she was on her way to her school. The miscreants took her to Ujjain and kept her as hostage in an under construction building located in village Navakheda.

According to victim, two persons raped her repeatedly. The police arrested 3 miscreants from village Navakheda, 1 from Agar (Malwa) while three others fled. According to cyber police officials, miscreants Amrit, Sonu, Pappu and Dharmendra, residents of Ujjain were returning back to Ujjain from Ashoka Nagar by their car when they abducted the girl from village Seharai located near Ashok Nagar.

The girl was confined in an under construction building in village Navakheda where she was raped repeatedly. The miscreants later took her to Agar (Malwa) to sell her. She somehow managed to escape, reached Barod police station and lodged a complaint. The Barod police informed Seharai police and handed over the girl.

As all the miscreants were from Ujjain hence Seharai police, informed Ujjain cyber police following which they arrested three miscreants from village Navakheda and 1 accomplice Amrit from Agar. The police have started manhunt for key accused Sonu, Pappu and Dharmendra.