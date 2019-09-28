Ujjain: School director gets 7-year-RI for conducting illegal examination

Ujjain: Sessions judge Mukesh Nath awarded accused Sandeep son of Badrilal Kaleriya reisident of village Gogakheda a rigorous imprisonment of 7-year in his judgement pronounced on Friday.

The accused was conducting illegally the examination of class 10 and 12 at his school located in Mehidpur police station limits.

According to deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas accused Sandeep Kareliya the director of Alankar Higher Secondary School was organising the examination illegally at his school for the students from whom he charged Rs 10000 per candidate.

On being informed, block level inspection team of education department visited the school and found 36 candidates appearing in the illegal examination for class 10 and 12.

The examination was held on March 17, 2015.The accused could not answer the question asked by the investigating team like, Which board was conducting the examination, and Who issued the question papers to the candidate?

The investigating team seized the question papers and the answer book of the students and admit cards and the then block education officer Mukutsing Sole registered a criminal case against the accused.

The education officer handed over the facts and evidences to the Mehidpur police. Consequently the police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 420,467 and 468 of the IPC and after trial the court awarded the sentence of 7 years’ imprisonment to the accused. The case was advocated on behalf of the government by additional public prosecutor Ajay Verma.