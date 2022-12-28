Ujjain: School children stage colourful programmes during ‘Anugunj-2022’

Government school children stage a drama during ‘Anugunj’, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional level “Anugunj-2022,” a colourful cultural programme was organised at Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Hall of the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy here on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the programme was former cabinet minister and Ujjain North MLA Paras Chandra Jain. As a special guest, the president of Zila Panchayat Kamla Kunwar and president of Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council Om Jain were also present on the stage. The programme was inaugurated by the guests by garlanding and lighting the lamp in front of the idol of Goddess Saraswati. Swasti wachan was done by Pt Dr Ramesh Shukla and Jitendra Sharma. Joint director, public education, RK Singh, district education officer Anand Sharma, ADPC Girish Tiwari and others garlanded the guests. The welcome address was given by Singh.

Amitoj Bhargava and Sanjay Lalwani, conveners of the publicity, told that the mentors Padmaja Raghuvanshi, Shefali Chaturvedi, Manoj Dwivedi, KB Pandya, Pratibha Raghuvanshi Alchi, who worked to improve the cultural presentations given by the students on this occasion, Dolly Giri Goswami, Kirti Jaiswal, Khushbu Panchal, Vivek Dhawan, Surendra Swarnakar, Priyanka Saxena, Pawan Soni, Durgesh Bali, Prakash Deshmukh, Abhishek Agnihotri and the principals of the division who gave special support in the programme were honoured by presenting mementoes. The programme was conducted by Sandeep Nadkarni while Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

Cultural presentations after the inaugural session included the dance form “Nasadiya Sukta”, the solo dance “Saraswati Vandana”, “Ganpati Vandana”, the play “Netaji’s Tula Daan”, the solo dance “Shankar Ati Prachanda”, Dhrupad solo classical singing, drama “Veerangana Bhimabai Holkar”, group singing, flute playing, Kathak jugalbandi, fusion singing and group dance “Mahishasur Mardini”. At the end of the programme, the participating students were honoured by presenting certificates.