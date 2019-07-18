Ujjain: School bus hits biker

Ujjain: A school bus hit a labourer who was going to work on his bike on Wednesday. According to Nagziri police, a bus of Nirmala Convent School collided with the victim’s bike (MP 13 MD 0610) at village Goyla Khurd square.

The labourer received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the villagers. According to police the accident took place at 8.30 am. No complaint was registered as yet in the matter; however the police started investigation in the matter.