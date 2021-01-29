Ujjain: Scholars discuss challenges to implementation of NEP

Ujjain: Vikram University and Vidya Bharti Ucch Shiksha Sansthan jointly organised a seminar on New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the challenges in its implementation.

The seminar was inaugurated by-vice chancellor Prof Akhileh Kumar Pandey on Friday at the university. In his address he underlined the significance of city in terms of education since ancient times. The keynote was delivered by Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan national vice-president Dr Rama Mishra. Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedvidya Pratishthann secretary Prof Virupaksh V Jaddipal and Dr Shashiranjan Akela were the special guests of the programme.

The seminar concluded on the same evening. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dr RK Ahirwar, Dr Govind Gandhe, Kihore Mishra, Dr Arun Prakash Pandey, Dr Surekha Jain, Dr Tom George, Dr Pallavi Yadav, Dr Pallavi Adhav, Dr Netra Ravankar and other scholars also shared their views during the seminar. The seminar was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma and vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Prashant Puranik and Dr Smita Bhawalkar jointly.