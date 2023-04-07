Ujjain: Scam accused fear from going to Bhairavgarh Jail

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The accused, who embezzled Rs 15 crore by cheating GPF accounts of guards and other employees of Bhairavgarh Central Jail, are now afraid of going there after completion of their remand period. On Wednesday, an accused related to the same incident requested the magistrate not to send him to Bhairavgarh Jail. Crores have been embezzled from GPF accounts of over 67 jail guards. The guards are agitated and are waiting for jail superintendent Usha Raj, who has been arrested by the police, to come to Bherugarh Jail after the remand of other accused is over. At the same time, there is a fear among the accused of going to Bhairavgarh Jail.

An accused in the case was produced by SIT in the court where he requested the magistrate that instead of sending him to Bhairavgarh Jail, he should be sent to another jail. CSP Anil Maurya said that on the request of the accused, he is being sent to Mahidpur sub-jail.

After inquiry in three cases, about Rs 1.60 lakh has been recovered from him. The SIT has so far arrested former jail superintendent Usha Raj, former accounts in-charge Ripudaman and another guard who are on police remand in embezzlement case. On the other hand, guard Devendra Chauhan is still absconding, for whom teams are engaged in search. It is said that both the guards including former jail superintendent can also plead before the magistrate to not send them to Bhairavgarh Jail. Their remand will end on April 8.

