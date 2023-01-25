Ujjain: Saplings planted, speech contest organised to mark Netaji’s birthday

Guests garland the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during a programme at JNIBM | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, a tree plantation and speech competition were organised at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management on the occasion of Prakram Diwas.

The guests in the programme including president of social organisation Parivartan SS Narang, Dr Deepak Gupta, Dr Dharmendra Mehta, Varun Gupta, Dr DD Bedia, Dr Ajay Sharma, Nayantara Damor and Rakesh Khoti planted the saplings.

Narang said that Subhash Chandra Bose was the leading leader of India's freedom struggle. The slogan of Jai Hind given by him became an inspiration. You give me blood, I will give you freedom, was also his slogan, which became very popular at that time. He said that the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, January 23, 2021, was celebrated as Prakram Diwas as decided by the Government of India. A huge statue of Netaji was unveiled on September 8, 2022, on Rajpath in New Delhi, which has been renamed Kartavya Path.

Dr Dharmendra Mehta said that Netaji formed the Azad Hind Army to fight the British and get freedom for India. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose started the formation of a trained army of about 40,000 Indian men and women with the cooperation of Japan in South-East Asia and named it Azad Hind Fauj. He was appointed as the Supreme Commander of Azad Hind Fauj.