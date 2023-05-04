Ujjain: Saloni Bhandari becomes Jain sadhavi Malli Darshana

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Saloni, the daughter of the Bhandari family and an MBA by profession, got initiated as a Jain sadhavi here on Wednesday. The initiation ceremony was organised at the Manorama-Mahakal complex located in Arvind Nagar where her initiation was completed in the presence of Jain saints and sadhavis. After completing initiation rituals, Saloni Bhandari became a Jain sadhavi free from worldly attachments.

She has been named as sadhavi Malli Darshana. Saloni Bhandari’s initiation ceremony started on April 29. One day earlier Saloni rode a chariot and looted the objects symbolising worldly temptations with her hands during Varshi Daan Varghoda. After this, other rituals of Saloni’s farewell were completed in the evening. In this, she tied a rakhi on her brother’s wrist for the last time.

On Wednesday morning, on the fifth day of the Diksha ceremony, the programme of Diksha Vidhi started in the huge mandap decorated at the venue under the supervision of Jain acharyas and sadhavi groups. Saloni was taken to a room after Veer Tilak where she renounced all worldly comforts. Along with this, she was given white clothes to wear. After some time, when Saloni came out of the room, she was in Sadhvi form.

At the beginning of the initiation programme, Saloni was given permission for initiation by acharya Manichandra Sagar Maharaj. As soon as gurudev gave permission for initiation, Saloni got up and started dancing. After this, the bidding for Veer Tilak started at the venue. After bidding, Veer Tilak was applied to Saloni. After this, she took off all her Solah Shringar (sixteen adornments) and gave them to the family members present in the programme.

Saloni Bhandari, who has now become Jain sadhvi will not use any kind of material comforts. During the Vairagya period, she will lead a spiritual life and will be engaged in the propagation of Jainism. She will also walk on foot without using any physical means for commuting.