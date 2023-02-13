Ujjain: Sahakar Bharti demands Centre to conduct co-op societies’ polls

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day meeting of the national executive of Sahakar Bharti concluded here on Sunday. Various resolutions like conducting elections of all cooperative societies of the country were passed during the meet. Sahakar Bharti senior functionaries Dinanath Thakur, Udayrao Joshi, Sanjay Pachpor, Choudhary Narayan Singh and Yogendra Singh Sisodia addressing a press conference said that many resolutions were taken during the national executive meeting. It said, new multi-state cooperative societies were formed by the Union government.

In this year’s budget, special attention was paid to the cooperative sector and a special committee was also formed to determine the policy of cooperatives at the national level and a proposal was passed to make basic amendments to the law of multi-state cooperative institutions. Along with this, it was demanded that facilities under Section 269 T of the Income Tax should be made available for the credit societies and fisheries. Due to the efforts of Sahakar Bharti, the primary agricultural co-operative institutions have got this status.

It was demanded from the Union government to establish cooperative societies all over India and their elections should be held on time. The process of registration of cooperative institutions should be quick and within the minimum time limit and a way should be paved for registration of urban cooperative banks. During the second day of the meet, a detailed discussion was held in front of the workers on the working procedure of Sahakar Bharti, its organisational structure, special programmes of Sahakar Bharti, the circle activities and the national convention to be held in 2024.