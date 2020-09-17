Ujjain: Sadhus protest lynching of seers in Palghar

Ujjain: The traffic on city’s roads were hit by protesting ‘sadhus’ on Thursday that had come from Maharashtra. ‘Sadhus’ were protesting against the mob lynching of Hindu seers at Palghar by some hardliners.

The protest was staged under the leadership Jitendranand Saraswati and Harshad Bharti. The ‘sadhus’ demanded CBI probe in the matter. Sadhus also alleged that they are being threatened to be killed by some hardliners. Sadhus also raised slogans against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakrey.

Narrating the ordeal ‘sadhus’ told that 155 days ago crowd of hardliners killed unarmed seers at Palghar in Maharashtra, but the government did not take any effective action in the matter while the entire county condemned the incident and expressed outrage. The state government of Maharashtra turned deaf a deaf ear and left the matter on the police. ‘Sadhus’ further told that Hindu seers are living in fear in Maharashtra under the regime of Thakrey government; ‘sadhus’ further alleged Maharashtra government of hushing up the brutal killings of seers in Palghar. Saint Jitendranand Saraswati of Mumbai and Harshad Bharti of Trayambkeshwar demanded the union government on intervene in the matter and order CBI probe.