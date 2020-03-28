Ujjain: RSS launches major drive for poor & needy

Ujjain: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has set up Power centers and released helpline numbers for the people of 32 districts of Malwa region.

The drive aims to provide food to most underprivileged section of the society in this hour of crisis. In many settlements, the workers have adopted a particular family for 15 days.

Volunteers are also arranging meals for the students who are trapped in hostels or guest houses. In Malwa province (Indore and Ujjain divisions), the swayamsevaks of the Sangh are making efforts in all the districts to help people stay at home. Those needing medical attention or medicines are also being helped.

According to RSS regional publicity head Sameer Chaudhary, service work is being done in 6 cities of the in Ujjain division. A team of workers has been formed in every city, which is immediately doing the needful as soon as the information is received.

Workers of the same colony and localities are being sent for help so that no one has to move much. In the initial days, food, milk, bread, pav, etc were transported to about 1,200 families, but later it was changed and a packet of dry ration is being prepared and distributed in which 5 kg flour, 1 kg daal, 1 kg rice, a packet of 500 grams of oil, salt, chilly, coriander, spice ingredients are included, he added.

Petro Pump Association made available sanitizer-bottles at 20 petrol pumps across the city. As per district food supplier officer, at every petrol pump 100 bottles of sanitizers are available and anyone on paying just Rs 34 can purchase the same. The association has already provided 10,000 masks to the administration.

Three thousand sanitizer bottles have been provided by the Ujjain unit of Madhya Pradesh Consumer Welfare Association fair price shop. Out of these, one thousand bottles have been given to the district administration and the remaining two thousand bottles will be given free of cost to the needy from control shops.

Social organisations of the city are continued to distribute eatables across the city to needy persons like daily wagers and labourers.

Additional collector Bidisha Mukhejree informed that for Saturday 1,000 packets by Sikh Community, 2,000 packets by Mahakal Annakshetra, 500 packet by Mahesh Tiwari, 500 packets from Bajrang Dal, 500 packets by Harisingh Yadav, 1500 packets by Swarnim Bharat Manch and 500 packets by Need Blood Donate Group will be provided. Kamalkant Rajoriya, My Heart Group, Chamunda Mata Samiti and others will also distribute the packaged meal on Saturday.

Mid-day Meal and Ujjaiyini Seva Samiti will distribute 10,000 packets of eatables daily, she added. Organisations like Human Welfare Society and Sevadham Ashram are also active extending helping hands to serve the mankind in this crisis time.

Prayers and divine blessings have been part and parcel of the life of people of the country. People vouch by achievements of modern medicine and divine miracles in the same breath even in the time of crisis. All On the same lines India Priests Federation has demanded that the country can overcome this crisis by both medicines and prayers.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi they thanked him for the imposing lockdown in the country and at the same time giving exemption for essential items.

The letter states that, priests should be allowed to perform prayers in all the temples of the country and to open the sanctum sanctorum, and gates of deities.

Federation president Mahesh Pujari said that just as the gates of the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain are constantly opened from Bhasmarti in wee hours to Shyan Aarti in the night, other major temples of the country should also be opened and Mahamrityunjaya chanting by the priestly community, Advitya Hriday Patha, Gayatri Mantra, the Saptasati ritual should be arranged in the goddess’ temples to tackle this crisis.

Therefore, there is a need for medicines and prayers in the country. In such critical times, the main gates of major temples of the country are being closed after traditional worship which is not fair. .

Accordingly, the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple should be opened and the priests’ fraternity should perform this duty and not stay put at the house.