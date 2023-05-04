Ujjain: Rs 138.9 lakh sanctioned for renovation of 340 km roads

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An amount of Rs 138 crore 92 lakh has been approved for renovation of 340.11 km length of road in the division. It includes strengthening of 68.76 km length of 80 roads including all highways, main district roads, other district roads of Ujjain district under public works building and road division of Ujjain division by the public works department. For the upkeep and maintenance of roads, principal secretary Sukhvir Singh has been asked to maintain a WhatsApp group consisting of all officers and engineers and contractors, so that smooth traffic can be ensured on the roads of the district during the rainy season.

GP Patel, executive engineer, public works department informed that the State Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 100 crore 63 lakh. Similarly administrative approval has been issued in a short time for all works included in the main budget and supplementary budget of the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24. Construction work of 42 routes is being started on a length of 176.76 km length at a cost of 201.14 crore.