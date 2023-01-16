Ujjain: Rotarian Hank from USA exhorts social workers to work for uplift of schools

Rotarian Hank Campbell from USA interacting with school students, in Ujjain on Monday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Today I am remembering my school days because my education was also done under poor conditions. I want the Rotary Club to make arrangements for high-level education, safe drinking water, toilets and health. Play an important role in helping students realise their dreams by providing quality environment.”

These were the views of Rotarian Hank Campbell from USA in a programme organised by Rotary Club Ujjain to give TV Interactive LED to Government Vijayaraje Vidyalaya Smart Class. He praised the campaign of planting one lakh trees by Rotary Club Ujjain, Vriksha Mitra and Vasundhara Hariyali Sanstha by planting saplings in the Vikram University campus and expressed hope that this will improve the environment and also bring in birds from outside.

After observing the blood bank established by Rotary Club Ujjain at Pushpa Mission Hospital, he expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Ujjain while appreciating the commendable work for the quality operation. Rotarian Sushil Malhotra, elected president of Mandal 3040 Year 25-26, also addressed the reception organised by Rotary Club Ujjain. At the beginning of the programme, Club president Rotarian Shahid Hashmi welcomed the guests with flowers. In the programme, Rotarian Ishwar Chand Dubey and Ankita Dubey gave information about the proposed project on the Vikram University campus, to which Rotarian Hank showed commitment to cooperation.

Read Also Ujjain: Delhi Public School principal Rekha Pillai dies in road mishap

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)