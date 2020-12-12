Ujjain: Roads dug up under sewerage project pose risk to commuters

Ujjain: Dug up roads are posing risk to the lives of the commuters. Former zone head Shivendra Tiwari told that underground sewerage lines are being laid by Tata Projects Limited across city under the Smart City project. But after the digging up the existing roads and laying the sewerage pipes the company is not repairing the roads properly.

Consequently commuters are facing risk to their lives as the chances of an accident have increased due to the condition of road. Tiwari alleged that in Ward Number 6 the roads have got battered due to lack of proper patch work and due to recent winter rain the condition of roads have become from bad to worse. The residents of the area appealed the municipal authorities to take necessary action to improve condition of roads across the city.