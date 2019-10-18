Ujjain: RKMM mem submit memo, oppose RCEP pact with ASIAN countries

Ujjain: Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) member submitted memorandums, addressing PM Narendra Modi and CM Kamalnath, to the collector. Divisional vice president Mansingh Kothari, Khadgsingh and district head Prahalad Pate were present at collector office with hundreds of members of RKMM. The members were opposing RCEP free trade pact.

Vice president Kothari said that the central government entered into to RCEP free trade pact with ASEAN countries, consequently import duties on farming and milk products. The abolishing of import duty will make our farmers financially weaker as they will not get justified rates for their farm and milk products as compare to the imported products to be supplied by ASEAN countries. RKMM members also demanded to loan waiving immediately for which the state government had promised before the election. District head Prahaladsingh Patel informed that Shersingh Tomar, Indersingh Semliya and other farmers were present.