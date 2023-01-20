Ujjain: Rich tributes paid to Maharana Pratap on 426th death anniversary

Lawyers and social workers present during the tribute programme at Old Court Complex, in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 426th death anniversary of Maharana Pratap was observed at the Old Court Complex here on Thursday.

The occasion was presided over by Ajit Singh Thakur, former administrator, District Central Cooperative Bank and Bar Council of India’s co-chairman Pratap Mehta was special invitee. Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj’s president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, Tanodia Rao Rajendra Singh, Piplia Hama Rao Kartikeya Singh, Narayan Singh Chiklana, Bar Association president Ashok Yadav, Devendra Singh Panwar gave speeches and threw light on the biography and bravery stories of Maharana Pratap. All the guests paid tribute by garlanding a picture of Maharana Pratap.

Likewise, the office-bearers and members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha paid floral tributes on the statue of Maharana Pratap located at Chamunda Mata Chouraha. It was told that Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. Maharana Pratap fought many battles with Akbar's army, in which the Battle of Haldighati was a historic war. Maharana Pratap took his last breath on January 19, 1597, at village Bandoli, Chavand, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Even today the Chatri of Maharana Pratap remains on the banks of the river. The inspiration for patriotism comes from the life of Maharana Pratap.

The death anniversary of Maharana Pratap was also observed by Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. Jalabhishek of Maharana Pratap’s statue was done under the leadership of district vice-president Shubham Singh Rajput.

Read Also Ujjain: Teenaged girls targetted in separate incidents

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)