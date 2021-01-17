Ujjain: Rich tributes paid to Agni Akhara’s Mahant Lal Baba

Ujjain: Representatives of all 13 akharas including those of Shaiva, Vaishanavas and Udasin sects paid a humble tribute to Agni Akhara’s Mahant Sudamanand alias Lal Baba during a condolence meeting held near Sakyaraje Dharmshala, here on Sunday evening.

Lal Baba passed away early on January 15 at Bombay Hospital, where he was admitted some days ago for treatment of cancer.

He was about 80. His last rites were performed on the same day amid full rituals at the Chakrateerth Ghat of river Kshipra. Apart from his disciples a large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the funeral procession.

During condolence meeting sadhus and seers namely Gyandas, Silent Baba, Vidya Bharti, Ganeshpuri, Digvijaydas, Bhagwandas and Vishaldas besides Surendra Chaturvedi and others offered floral petals on the portrait of Lal Baba. Remembering his contribution, they also expressed deep grief on his departure. Messages of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and general secretary Mahant Hari Giri were also read out during the meeting.