Ujjain: Revelers soak in New Year festivities

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The New Year 2023 has begun. In the court of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, the first grand Bhasma Aarti of the year took place at dawn. There was a huge crowd at historical places and tourist spots. The enthusiasm to welcome the New Year was so intense that even the fear of Covid was not visible among people. Lord Shri Mahakal's Bhasma Aarti took place in Ujjain early morning here on Sunday. Hundreds of people visited Avantika Nath in Bhasma Aarti. Mahakal was decorated in the form of a King.

Devotees hailed Lord Mahakal after seeing him and felt blessed. The New Year began on Sunday being a holiday. That's why more people reached here. Special arrangements have also been made by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee. Devotees are being given entry from Mahakal Lok.

Darshan queues from Triveni Museum

The first day of the year started with Devdarshan. Due to this, the people who had come from all over the country to visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar stood in queues even before the opening of the temple. The entry of general visitors has been arranged by the temple committee from the front of Triveni Museum via Mahakal Lok, from the side of Mansarovar. The people engaged in the line were getting darshan of God after 2 hours of continuous walking.

Entry into barricades from only one point

Till December 31, the temple committee was giving entry from Triveni Museum to Mansarovar Hall via Mahakal Lok, beside Begambagh, in front of Bharat Mata Mandir and in front of Bada Ganesh Mandir. On the other hand, due to changes in the darshan system, all the routes have been closed and general visitors are being given entry only from Triveni Museum. In double barricading, the line is running continuously with two queues.

Separate round of one-and-a half-kilometre

As many people are not aware of the change in the darshan system of the temple, they are reaching Mansarovar Hall via Bada Ganesh, Begambagh and Bharat Mata Temple. Here people who are willing to offer flowers are given flowers, but these people have to walk one-and-a-half kilometre on foot without shoes and slippers via Harifatak Bridge via Begambagh to Triveni Museum.