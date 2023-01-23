Ujjain: Respite from bitter cold as mercury moves upward

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There has been relief from the bitter cold for the last two days. Day and night temperatures have increased. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be a change in the weather after January 26. The day and night temperatures are increasing due to the decrease in the strength of the wind coming from the north. In the last five days, the day temperature has increased by 5 degrees Celsius and the night temperature by 4 degrees Celsius. The wind speed remained zero throughout Saturday and Sunday morning and there was light fog in the morning.

There was strong sunshine throughout the day, due to which the maximum temperature increased by half a degree Celsius during the day. On Saturday, the day’s maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was 11.0 degrees Celsius, an increase of half a degree. However, the clouds played hide and seek on Sunday and the day’s temperature dipped to 25 degrees Celsius.

The humidity this morning was 83 per cent and 45 in the evening. There were light clouds in the sky. According to the Meteorological Department, it will be cloudy till January 25. There may be light rain in some places and then the effect of fog will also remain. Another new climatic system will be formed from January 24. The chance of dark cloud cover may increase after this.