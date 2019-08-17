Ujjain: Residents protest as police fail to recover women’s body

Ujjain: Residents of Panwasa area located on Maksi Road resorted to a symbolic chakka-jam on Friday morning as the rescue team failed to recover women’s body that had jumped into the nullah along with her husband on Thursday afternoon.

Payal along with her husband Bablu, jumped in the Piliyakhal nullah following family dispute. They had entered into married life recently. The neighbors saved Babloo but could not rescue her wife.

Massive search operation was launched in the area, but all went in vain. In the meantime, the residents of Panwasa alleging lethargy on part of rescue team resorted to chakka-jam for some time.

Looking to the peoples’ agony, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation pressed JCB machines into service and removed an old culvert which was prepared many years back on the Piliyakhal nullah, but these efforts also could not yield fruits as woman’s body remained untraced.