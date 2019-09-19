Ujjain: Residents perform ‘tarpan’ for dist administration & UMC

Ujjain: Peeved on poor arrangements against water logging and failed drainage system of the locality, the residents of Shivdham colony located at Dewas Road condemned district administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday. The residents performed ‘tarpan’ to draw the attention of the district administration and UMC on Tuesday.

According to residents “We are suffering from water logging in the area for last 15 days as sever system of the area has failed. We approached the UMC officials many times but the efforts went in vain.”

The residents further said that the colony has been under the control of the UMC but no action has been taken into the matter.

The residents alleged that they even informed the collector about the stagnant knee-level water persisting in the colony from last 15 days, but still no action was taken by the district administration.

Residents of the colony including children, elderly people and women performed and worship under the guidance of a priest with chanting of mantras and offered tarpan in the period of Shraddhpaksha.

The residents said that not only Shivdham colony but residents of other surrounding colonies of the area are also suffering from same woes.