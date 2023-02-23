Ujjain: Research paper of B Sc (Hons) Biotechnology girl students published in UGC-approved journal

VC in presence of girl students and teaching staff exhibits the published research paper. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Research paper of Charvi Madan and Harshita Pandey, students of BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology at Vikram University’s School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology, has been published in an UGC-approved journal.

The students of School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology have been developing different types of herbal products, including herbal cream, herbal tea, toner, herbal sanitiser and herbal chocolate, for more than a year now. Recently, these students had purified herbal chocolate using hibiscus (China Rose) and published a research paper related to it in the UGC-approved journal ‘Indian Journal of Scientific Research’. The girl students did this work under the guidance of Dr Arvind Shukla and Dr Shivi Bhasin, of the department. They said that the herbal chocolate prepared by the students could be enjoyed even by diabetic patients. Sugar was not used in the chocolate and it also contained dark chocolate that controls sugar in the body.

The girl students also expressed happiness over this publication and told that they and their team are manufacturing many other types of chocolate which can be helpful in creating hormonal balance and can reduce the amount of cholesterol in the body. Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey congratulated the students on this important achievement and told them that under the guidance of the teachers, the students of this department have presented a perfect example in front of the entire university by manufacturing many important products. It was also informed that the process of patenting this product is in progress and soon its proposal will be sent to the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India for the grant.

