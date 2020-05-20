Ujjain records 61 new patients, tally nears 500 mark

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO on Wednesday at 9.40 pm, highest 61 new Covid-19 patients in a day taking the tally of infected persons to 481 mark in the district.

The death toll also increased on the day and reached 51. Several new localities of the city and district also came under the influence of the dreaded virus on the day.

The tehsil-wise break-up include 377, 63, 8, 28, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. Among 61 new patients, 49 belonged to Ujjain and 12 to Mahidpur.

Half of the new patients belong to new localities. Ambar Colony which was declared denotified containment area reported some new patients on the day. Likewise, new patients were also reported from Alakhnanda Nagar, Garib Nawaaz Colony, Nayapura, Khatriwada, Prakash Nagar, Dhoni Gali etc. Strangely 13 of them are the students of Maharishi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan located on Chintaman Ganesh Mandir Road. They originally hail from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The patient who died on Wednesday was 55-year-old man from Kalalseri.

So far 5826 samples have been taken in the district and the reports received indicated that 4788 persons were Covid-19 negative. According to CMHO, in all 316 samples were examined on the day. 14 sample reports of those persons were identified during door-to-door survey and 47 samples of those persons who came in contact of Covid-19 patients were found positive on the day. If bulletin figures are to be relied upon, 1038 sample reports are awaited. 193 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 237 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals.