Ujjain: Record 252 test COVID positive in district

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): According to the corona report released by the local administration at 11:45pm on Wednesday, over 252 new cases were reported across district. City reported 226 new cases out of the 2,011 samples with a positivity rate of 12.53%. As of today 1,582 corona patients are under treatment.

According to the corona report released by the local administration at 11:45 pm on Tuesday, over 200 new cases were reported across district.

City reported as many as 190 cases out of the 215 new cases of corona reported in a single day including seven from Nagda, six from Ujjain rural, two from Khachrod, one from Barnagar while Mahidpur, Tarana and Ghatiya reported 3 cases each.

The positivity rate has increased to 10.71 %. According to the bulletin 215 positive- cases were reported out of 2,006 samples.

More than 200 positive cases have been reported in a single day for the second time amid the third wave.

The number of active cases in the city has gone up to 1,409 including 1,375 in home isolation, 18 in Covid-19 dedicated care centre and 16 in Covid-19 Care Centre. The infection has not claimed the life any individual so far.

MP tests positive

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia has also tested positive for corona. He is under home isolation. He has appealed to the people who were in his contact to get tested immediately.

9 COPS TEST POSITIVE

Meanwhile, panic prevailed in the Nanakheda police station as at least 9 policemen deputed there tested Corona positive on Wednesday. According to sources, all of them have been home isolated.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Bajrang Dal workers allegedly beat Muslim man

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:56 AM IST