Ujjain: Recitation of Samveda Kauthum starts in Mahakal temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The recitation of Samveda Kauthum branch in the “Sumangal Sujalam Jal Mahotsav” started on Sunday on the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is being organised jointly by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan and Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad. The Jal Mahotsav which commenced on December 5 will end on December 27.

Prior to the prayer, Dr Jitendra Jamdar, vice-president, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Dr Dhirendra Pandey, executive director, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Moolchand Junwal, assistant administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, worshipped the Chaturvedas. The programme will conclude on December 22 evening. Sandeep Soni, the administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee told that from December 18 to 22 every day the Kauthum branch of Samveda is being recited by Vedmurti Brahmins.

After this, Atharvaveda will also be recited. Chaturveda Parayan will end on December 27. Vedmurti Brahmins reciting the Kauthum branch of Samveda were honoured by the guests. Batuks and students of Maharishi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratishthan and Rashtriya Adarsh Ved Vidyalaya were present.

