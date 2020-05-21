Ujjain: RDGMC to start plasma therapy of Covid-19 patients from today

Ujjain: Corona positive patients will get treatment with plasma therapy at RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) from Friday.

All the necessary arrangements for plasma therapy have been completed and this therapy will be started at 12 noon. This therapy will be given only to those corona-positive patients who are on oxygen.

During a meeting at Simhastha Fair office on Thursday, Dr Pathak informed that 61 centers have been selected for plasma therapy in the entire country, among them RDGMC.

He said that for plasma therapy, plasma donation would have to be taken from such Corona positive patients who have recovered from struggling with Corona.

For this, a campaign will have to be conducted to identify such patients and to get them to donate plasma voluntarily. Plasma therapy will be given to the same patients, whose blood groups will match with that of donors. This therapy will not be given to every Corona positive patient, only such patients will be given such treatment on selectively oxygenated patients.

Dr Pathak further told that after donating blood plasma the plasma will be ready within four hours and after that the patient can be treated. He emphasised that the donor for plasma therapy will have to be selected with special care. Dr Pathak told that in the process of recovery of a serious patient suffering from corona virus, antibodies are formed in his body and this antibody is able to fight against corona virus. That is why a person is infected with plasma (antibody) from the blood of a recovering patient. This increases immunity in an infected person to fight the corona virus. Dr Pathak told that the person donating plasma must be between 18 and 60 years of age. The infected person will be given plasma ranging from 20 ml to 500 ml and it can be given twice to a patient.

TEAM TO CONTACT DONOR

Divisional commissioner and collector directed that a team of women and child development and health department should be constituted to contact the donor for donating plasma. This team will contact the identified donors and urge them to donate plasma. Commissioner has said that it is necessary to tell all donors that they can save a person's life by giving very little blood from their body. He said that nothing can be more virtuous than this. It was informed at the meeting that so far 46 persons have been identified, who can donate plasma.

The therapy

Plasma therapy requires donating plasma from such severe corona-positive patients who have returned home after winning the war againt corona. Plasma donation is in a way similar to blood donation. There is no harm to the donor as blood starts to build-up in their body immediately.