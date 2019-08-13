Ujjain: Rash bikers rounded up

Ujjain: The police launched a drive against the speeding bikers at Kothi Road on Sunday night. Complaints were being received against such bikers hence the drive was launched, said police officials.

According to Madhav Nagar police, cyber cell incharge and a team of cops rounded up 25 bikers and arrested the bikers. Consequently parents and relatives of the bikers reached the police station to get them released.

The police officials released the defaulters, making them understand that riding in speed might be dangerous and fatal. “Will continue the drive against such bikers in the residential area as well as across the city,” said the police officials.