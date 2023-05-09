Ujjain: Rally to promote Mahila Samman Savings Scheme

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A rally was organised by post-office Malwa division, Ujjain to promote and make women aware of Government of India’s Mahila Samman Savings Scheme on Monday.

The rally was inaugurated by SK Thackeray, senior superintendent of post-office, Malwa division. The rally started from Madhav Nagar, Ujjain and after passing through main roads of the city ended at Ujjain City sub-post-office, Chhatri Chowk.

The rally was attended by assistant superintendent of post office, deputy divisional inspector, postmaster Ujjain, deputy postmasters of local post offices, branch postmasters of Ujjain district, postmen and postal assistants were present.

In the rally, citizens were informed about Mahila Samman Bachat Patra Yojana. Thackeray said that only women and girls could participate in this scheme. If the girl child was a minor, then on her behalf account could be opened by parents or guardians. Current rate of interest was 7.5%. Tenure of the scheme was 2 years. 40% of the total amount of the account could be withdrawn after 1 year. Account could be closed after 6 months. This scheme was available in all post offices. The minimum investment limit was Rs 1,000 and maximum Rs 2,00,000. Interest would be calculated on quarterly basis.

Read Also MURDER OF PROPERTY BROKER IN UJJAIN: Illegal properties of two murder accused razed