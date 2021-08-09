Ujjain: Rakhis presented to brave soldiers

Ujjain: The process of sending rakhis to the brave soldiers of the country is going on. On Monday, 101 rakhis were presented by Rashmi Rajput, director of Vardhman Biotech; 51 rakhis were presented by members of the LIC branch No. 2; 60 rakhis were presented by senior social workers Pushpa Chaurasia and Pradeep Jain; 50 rakhis were presented by the brothers of Vaishnav Jewellers; 101 rakhis were presented by Atharva Kitty Mahila Mandal to Mamta Sangate, president of Sangini Group. On this occasion, branch manager of LIC branch No. 2 Rahul Bhatnagar, Jyoti Jain, Roopa Yadav, Alka Singh, Deepika Saxena and so forth were present. Mamta Sangate said the Sangini Group goes to the borders of India for many years and binds the rakhis to the soldiers and about 4,000 rakhis are sent by speed-post to different borders of the country.