Ujjain: Railway staff condole untimely demise of loco pilot

Western Railway Employees Union members mourn the death of loco pilot Rakesh Gaur during a tribute meeting in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway Employees Union’s (WREU) local branch paid tribute to loco inspector headquarters at Church Gate (Mumbai) late Rakesh Gaur by keeping silence and holding condolence meetings and sent a message against the dictatorship of railway officials under the leadership of divisional president SS Sharma here on Monday.

Sharma and other union leaders alleged that Rakesh Gaur, suffering from mental harassment by the railway officials, committed suicide in front of a train on the tracks. Railway officials are promoting railways in private hands and contractor system for personal interest. As a result, the railway officials are taking care of the overall safety and security of passengers, railway property and railway employees.

The union leaders said that promotions to railway employees are not being given. There is a poor condition of running room and poor quality of food, calling them to work after disrupting the weekly rest without any prior notice and not giving rest on time due to shortage of staff, making them work for more than 11 hours, implementation of BMBS system, the maximum number of trains to be operated without train manager, punishment to running staff even if breath test machine malfunctions, passenger loco pilot should not get the shuttling work. According to them, at the headquarters, the railway management is not implementing passenger train schedule. Such autocratic orders are being given day by day by railway officials.