Ujjain: Railway employees stage protest against anti-railway policies

Ujjain: Under three-day ‘Rail Bachao Sangoshthi’ launched by all unions of INTUC/ITF’s National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) including Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS), employees held a protest at integrated crew lobby here on Friday in the leadership of WRMS divisional president BL Suryavanshi.

The protest was lodged against heavy outsourcing, privatisation, selling railway’s national assets including railway colonies in all divisions of Indian Railways, corporatisation of production units of Indian Railways. Prominent among those present during the demonstration included Narendra Sahgal, Kishore Singh, Nanak Singh, Ashok Mehra, Surendra Sujria, Noor Amhed, Dheeraj Panwar, Pradeep Sahu, RC Sharma and Nitesh Raman. The protesters raised slogans and also took out a rally on platforms.

The ‘Rail Bachao Sangoshthi’ also discussed organisational reforms, cost-cutting/expenditure control, productivity enhancement, customer orientation and create fear-free environment, protect officers and employees from unwanted vigilance case for trivial/technical lapses. The Railway ministry had organised ‘Parivartan Sangoshthi’ on December 7 and 8 in association with officers in which the recognised federations NFIR and AIFR were not invited, which also led to criticisms during Friday’s demonstration.