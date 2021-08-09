Ujjain: ‘Quit India Movement forced British to leave’

Ujjain: The 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement of the Congress was celebrated by the City Congress Committee and the District Congress Committee on the instructions of Congress Committee president Kamal Nath. On this occasion, 94-year-old veteran freedom-fighter Premnarayan Nagar, while addressing the programme, said that the Quit India Movement was launched on August 8, 1942, following a meeting of the Congress Working Committee. It was decided to do a ‘Do or Die’ programme.

The British had arrested all the leaders of the Congress by midnight. Quit India movement was launched against the British after putting Mahatma Gandhi under house arrest at Aga Khan Palace in Puna.

Congress workers wore blue half-pants and white khadi shirts, which was the dress of the Congress Seva Dal in the early years, Congress spokesperson Vivek Soni said. During this programme, city Congress president Mahesh Soni, District Rural Congress president Kamal Patel, Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi, student leader Bablu and many young people were present.