Ujjain: Protest staged against NMC bill

Ujjain: Doctors stage protest on Wednesday against medical commission bill passed by the central government in Lok Sabha. In the morning the doctors assembled at Tower Chowk and raised slogans against health minister. The doctors alleged that the current bill would promote quacks, homeopaths and medical store owners to treat the patients especially in villages.

Addressing the programme, Dr Katyayan Mishra and Tapan Sharma told that the bill will encourage private medical colleges to grab heavy fees from the students. The doctors took out a march and told that the bill should be amended properly otherwise they would go on indefinite strike. Protesting against the bill private doctors kept their clinics and OPD of private hospitals closed and did not provide consultation to new patients.