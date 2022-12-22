Ujjain: Protest against govt control over temples

Priests take out a protest rally, in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Organisations of priests from across the State took out a joint “Trahimam Mahakal rally” here on Wednesday. The rally, which started after the worship of river Kshipra at Ramghat, reached the Mahakaleshwar temple via the major routes and a memorandum in the name of the CM was given. In this, a demand was made to end the government control on monasteries and temples.

The rally started from Ramghat after worshiping Goddess river Kshipra at 10 am and reached Mahakal temple via Danigate, Dhaba Road, Qumari Marg, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Chauraha. Participants presented a memorandum in the name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the administrative officials. In the rally slogans of “Jai-Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” were also raised by the priests.

Before submitting the memorandum to Baba Mahakal, sant Avdhashpuri addressed the rally and expressed anger over the action being taken against the people of the Hindu organisation. Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj, Goswami Samaj, Sant Jan Parmarth Samiti, Dashpur Sakal Pujari Samiti, Pujari Utthan Kalyan Samiti, Pujari Seva Samiti, Sant Puja Basari Mahasangh, Kesariya Hindu Vahini, Sanatan Kalyan Samiti, Dabang Hindu Sena, Sarva Samaj Sangathan participated in the rally.

Goswami Sangathan Dewas, Pujari Mahapanchayat, Sarva Pujari Mahasangh, Pujari Mahasangh Alot, Teerth Purohit Mahasangh, Shri Kshetra Panda Samiti, Antarastriya Hindu Parishad, Brahmin Samaj Dewas, Ramanandi Navnirman Sena and other priest organisations were also participated in the protest.