Ujjain: Protection of human values is responsibility of lawyers, says senior lawyer at event to mark National Lawyers' Day

Ujjain: The city’s lawyers celebrated National Lawyers’ Day on Thursday. To mark the day organisation ‘Law Study and Research Centre’ felicitated senior lawyer Narayan Prasad Sharma. In his address on the occasion Sharma said that lawyers are the backbone of the society and so protection of human values is their responsibility. The lawyers should discharge their professional duties impartially.

The convener of the organisation advocate Nitin Joshi said that all the lawyers reached Sharma’s residence and garlanded him. Advocate Dinesh Pandya, Atul Raina, Hafeez Qureshi Ajeet Mishra, Babulal Marothiya, Hardayalsingh Thakur and other lawyers were also present. The felicitation programme was conducted by Nitin Joshi while the vote of thanks was extended by Babulal Marothiya.