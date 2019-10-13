Ujjain: Prof Chourey memorial lecture organised

Ujjain: “The recent economic crisis in India is an outcome of low consumption expenditure and stagnant investment expenditure. The role of demonetisation and GST has been exaggerated while there are multiple factors responsible for the economic slowdown.”

Prof Pradeep Prajapati of Economics Department, Gujarat University, Ahmedabad expressed these words delivering Prof Tapan Chourey Prabodhan Vyakhyan” at School of Studies in Economics, Vikram University. Prof Shailesh Choubey of Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur as a special guest highlighted the remarkable contributions of Prof Chourey to the subject of economics.

In his presidential address Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Bal Krishna Sharma made an appeal to continue such events and publications for the benefit of students in line with the tradition of Prof Chorey’s academic journey. An issue of the Econopedia “Arthayaam” edited by Prof Chourey and Dr Neeta Tapan was released by the guests along with noted orator Nitin David.

The welcome address was given by the head of department Dr SK Mishra. The programme was conducted by Deepa Dwivedi and the introduction of guests was given by Tejaswini. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Sangram Bhushan.