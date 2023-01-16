Ujjain: Procession taken out on the eve of ‘Akhand Ramayana’ recitation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before the launch of 108 Akhand Ramayana recitations, a yatra was taken out on Monday afternoon from Pashupatinath Temple at Chamunda Mata Chauraha.

The procession passed through various routes to reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple where blessings were sought from Baba for the success of the programme. The journey started from Pashupatinath Temple. In this, the devotees danced in devotion to the religious songs played by the DJ and to the beat of the drum.

MP State Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya, Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, Swami Ranganathacharya of Ramanujkot, former Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot, State BJP co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluhera and others joined the procession holding saffron flag.

The procession was welcomed by showering flowers at various places. A large number of Batuks, children and women participated in this along with saints and sages. Earlier on Sunday, after worshipping the Kshipra, a chunri was offered under the leadership of Yatra’s convener Bhanu Bhadoria.

