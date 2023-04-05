Ujjain: Procession of Lord Mahavira taken out

Jain community members in Mahavir Jayanti procession in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shvetambar Jain Samaj took out a procession from Kharakuan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Jain Tirthankar, who gave the message of non-violence. A large number of people participated in it.

Lord Mahavira idol was placed on the silver altar during the Chal Samaroh. At the forefront, under the banner of Shree Mahavir Shwetambar Jain Sthanakvasi Nyas, Subhash Nagar, boys and girls of Bal Sanskar School cheered for Mahavira. Women with red turbans and saffron attire walked behind them. Men were seen in white clothes.

The procession began from Rishabhdev's Pedi located at Kharakuan and reached Chhatri Chowk via Namak Mandi, Bara Sarafa, Sati Gate, Kanthal, Favvara Chowk, Indore Gate, Sakhipura, Topkhana, Gudri, Patni Bazar. It ended at Kharakuan. A feast was organised later.

