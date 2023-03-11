e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Process to award 2-year Mahakal temple complex security contract in final stage

Mahakal temple complex

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:07 AM IST
article-image
File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The process of awarding a two-year contract for the internal security arrangements of the Mahakaleshwar Temple is underway. For this, nine security agencies of the country have given offers and all of them were found eligible in the technical bid. The financial bid of the offer has also been opened, but the details are yet to be disclosed.

Proposals were invited for awarding the contract for the security of the Mahakal temple complex. As per details, 9 agencies participated in the offer. Seven agencies got 100 marks each in their technical bids while two agencies got 90-95 marks. The condition of the offer was that the agency scoring above 70 marks would be eligible for the financial bid in the next step of the tender. Thus all the nine companies were eligible for the financial tender.

Sources said that the financial tender for the security contract of Mahakal temple has been opened. The file has reached the collector-cum-ex-officio chairman of the temple management committee for approval. The offer is subject to the condition that the annual turnover of the agency should be highest. In such a situation, the agency with the highest annual turnover will get the contract for the security of the temple.

article-image

