Ujjain: Probe reveals rickshaw driver was killed by his wife

Ujjain: An e-rickshaw driver suicide case took a twist and turned into a murder case after the postmortem report of the deceased revealed that he was throttled to death before hanging on noose. Chimanganj police registered the case under Section 302 of the IPC and started investigation.

According to police the victim’s, Pravin Chandravanshi (29) resident of Kajipura, body was found hanging in his room with the ceiling. The police registered the morgue in the case, but after receiving the postmortem report started the investigation afresh.

The police interrogated her wife Puja after discovering that oral spat and manhandling between husband and wife were the routine of the day. During the interrogation wife Puja broke down and told in her statement that Pravin was alcoholic and used to beat her doubting on her character.

On the day of incident, Pravin started tiff in inebriated state which turned violent. Being fed up of daily torture, she throttled him with a rope and killed him.

The wife also admitted of having an extra marital relation with her lover who lives in village Chintaman. The police also started manhunt for the youth to know more facts about murder.