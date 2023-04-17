Ujjain: Prizes distributed as 4-day Sanskar Shivir ends

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ritual camps for students are being organised in schools to inculcate cultural values in them under the guidance of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar Gayatri Shaktipeeth. In this sequence, a four-day camp at Bhartiya Gyanpeeth Higher Secondary School, Mahananda Nagar, concluded with prize distribution for children on Sunday.

Camp director Shyamlal Joshi told that here practical formulas were given to the children to improve their personal and social life. Likewise, Panch Kundiya Gayatri Yagya was organised in Sarthak Nagar on Sunday. More than 125 priests offered oblations to one God in three innings of Yagya. Only Gayatri Mantra Diksha and Punsavan Sanskar were performed. Convenor BN Shrivastava told that Sarthak Nagar Pragya Mandal organises this event every year in the month of April.

