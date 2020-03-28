Ujjain: Prisoner quarantined after parole amid virus scare

Ujjain: Amid news of increasing cases of coronavirus infected person in the country a prisoner who returned to jail after parole was sent to isolation ward at Madhav Nagar Hospital.

As per reports, so far two persons have tested coronavirus positive in the city.

Bhairavgarh jail deputy-superintendent Santosh Ladiaya informed that a prisoner who returned after 15 days’ parole, was sent to the hospital as he was found to be suffering from cough and cold.

According to reports, after the death of an elderly woman of Jansapura area, 12 of her kin have been tested. Of them one person has tested positive while report of remaining 11 members is awaited.

Reports of one Atul Bhargava who died of symptoms similar to coronavirus death, have come out to be negative. The administration has declared that he was not infected with coronavirus but as a measure of precaution 4 of his kin had been quarantined.

Despite numerous appeals for social distancing hundreds of city dwellers are violating curfew and lockdown. The observation of social distancing is worst at vegetable market in Doulaganj and grocery shops in the same area.

In areas like Topkhana, Nai Sadak, Begumbag, Indoregate, Shikarigali, Malipura, Garibnawaz Colony and other areas denizens are fearlessly violating the curfew. Irate at present scenario of the city, SP Sachin Atulkar with cavalcade took the stock of the curfew of the city and instructed to take strict against violators.

Madhav Nagar police registered an FIR against Madhur Dairy for violating curfew and lockdown. The police registered the FIR under Section 181 and 290 of IPC for violating Section 144 Cr P C enforced in the city. The police registered an FIR against dairy employee Sanjay Gangrade for not maintaining social distancing.

As per reports, over 300 programmes of marriages have been cancelled across the city due to lockdown amid coronavirus threat. The city dwellers told that the hotel owners, marriage gardens owners and dharmshala managers are not refunding the amount already paid to them as advance for the function, they appealed to district administration to intervene the matter to return the advance amount already paid to them.