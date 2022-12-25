Ujjain: Pride rally, drama,light-and-sound event to be organised on Dec 26

Chaar Sahibzaade | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikh community will celebrate the memory of the four Sahibzadas who gave martyrdom for the Sikh religion as Veer Baal Diwas. Organisers Surendra Singh Arora and others on Saturday told media persons that a pride rally will be taken out on Veer Bal Diwas and a play will be staged.

The rally will start from Sukhsagar Gurdwara at Freeganj at 9.30 am here on Monday morning and will reach Mata Gujri Gurdwara located at Geeta Colony passing through the main roads of the city. Children, women and men of the society will participate in the rally.

The drama, Chandni Chowk to Sirhind, focusing on the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh will be presented at Shaheed Park on Monday at 6 pm. The light and sound drama will be presented by the artists of the Punjabi Theatre of Patiala. 24 artists will perform in the play. After the theatrical staging, the candle march will start, which will reach Sukh Sagar Gurdwara. BJP leader Iqbal Singh Gandhi has been made coordinator of the programme.