Ujjain: Pre-events of three-day International Water Conference

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya and others conduct inspection of paintings in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Srijan Handicraft Fair will be inaugurated on Saturday under the joint auspices of the culture department, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Deendayal Research Institute. The Srijan Handicraft Fair will be held at Malgudi Days Resort, Indore Road.

The handicrafts fair will be held from 2 pm to 10 pm every day from December 24 to 30. Silk, Bhairavgarh, Bhoj print, Bagh Dabu, Khadi, Bandhej and handloom crafts will be displayed and sold at the fair. Under the festival, presentations will be made by the cultural groups of the state on the cultural stage every evening at 6 pm in the Srijan Handicraft Fair including Sanja and folk dance under the direction of Dr Pallavi Kishan on December 24, Tamsatat under the direction of Manisha Vyas on December 24 itself. Presentation of Raja Harishchandra play by Hafeez Khan under the direction and design of Babulal Deora on December 25, presentation of Banavasi Leela Nishadraj Guha under the direction of Vishal Singh Kushwaha on December 26, Amritasya Narmada ballet will be presented under the direction of Dr Suchitra Harmalkar. Indore on December 27.

Kshipra Pravah ballet composed by Girjesh Vyas and under the direction of Pratibha Alchi Raghuvanshi will be staged on December 28 and tribal dance will be presented by Govind Gehlot Bagh and Hindu Singh Amaliar Jhabua in Jalagam Kalash Yatra on December 26. During the ongoing Kala Sangam in Jal Mahotsav, on the fourth day, the artworks made by the painters on the water element are now seen taking their full shape. It was inspected by Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh and others on Friday.

