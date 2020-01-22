Ujjain: Police verifications of school bus driver & conductor mandatory

Ujjain: ADM Dr RP Tiwari convened a meeting of operators of the CBSE schools on Wednesday in regard with weight of school bag of the student, school bus security, fess fixation and other important issues. District education officer Rama Nahate was also present in the meeting. The meeting was held at Brihaspati Bhawan.

Bus safety reviewed

In view of school bus safety, the ADM instructed the school operators to get police verification done of driver and conductors of school buses and send its details to district education officer. The school buses should also have first box, speed guard, CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers. According to ADM bus drivers should be instructed not use any addiction on duty and to follow traffic rules with permissible speed. Buses should also have comfortable room for students and their belongings. There should be a lady conductor also in every bus, ADM stated. ADM also instructed to follow CBSE circular and high court’s rulings in selection of school books for class I to XII.

Operators instructed not recommend specific book seller

School operators were also instructed for not pressuring the parents to buy school books from any specific book seller. The weight of school bags for students of different classes has been fixed during the meeting. During the parent teacher meet the weight of the bags will be told to the parents, said ADM.

Criteria set for fee hike

During the parley, ADM instructed to provide income expenditure details if the school fee hikes more than 10 percent of existing fee and a prior approval of the district education officer will be mandatory for the hike. The schools should also provide prior intimation in case of any change in of school uniform.