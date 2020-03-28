Ujjain: Police stations, residences of cops sanitized

Madhav Nagar, Neelganga, Fazalpura, District Police Lines at Nagjhiri, Chimanganj Mandi, Bhairvgarh police stations and residential areas of police personnel were santised on Friday.Ujjain: The police administration arranged on Friday to sanitize the residential areas of personnel and police stations so as to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus infection.

Madhav Nagar, Neelganga, Fazalpura, District Police Lines at Nagjhiri, Chimanganj Mandi, Bhairvgarh police stations and residential areas of police personnel were santised on Friday. The police administration also gave tips to cops and their family members to ward-off infection of Covid-19.

The cops have been advised to use sanitizers and gloves while conducting investigation or discharging duties in fields. They have also been advised to maintain social distance from elderly and children at home as well as from accused and plaintiffs. They have also been advised to frequently wash their hands all day.