Ujjain: Police recover Rs 10.57 lakh cash from youth

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off, the Chimanganj Mandi police caught a youth from the house where a wedding programme was organised and recovered Rs 10.57 lakh from his backpack. Police said that a case has been registered in the matter and the income tax (IT) department has been informed. SI Karan Khowal said that on the information, the police team raided a house located in Sandipani Nagar near Dhancha Bhavan from where Dipesh (28) son of Anand Pandey, and a resident of Mahananda Nagar was taken into custody and his backpack searched. The bag contained bundles of notes of Rs 500 denomination. Sources said that seeing the police, Dipesh locked the door of the room and reached the terrace and threw the bagful of money behind the house from where the police recovered the bag and caught Dipesh.

Dipesh Pandey was taken to the police station and the money was counted, which turned out to be Rs 10.57 lakh. Dipesh was questioned about the money and also asked for documents. He told the police that he had duly withdrawn the money from the bank, but he could not provide its documents to the police. SI Khowal said that a case has been registered against Dipesh under Section 102 and the money has been seized and the income tax department been informed. However, Dipesh was released from the police station on Friday night itself after formalities were completed.

